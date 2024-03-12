Christopher Nolan collected a reported $72 million paycheck for Oppenheimer, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office and won two Oscars, Best Picture and Best Director. What will he do for a follow-up?

We might find out sooner rather than later: according to Puck, Nolan has “already started writing” his next feature. Nolan hasn’t said what his next movie will be, although he has expressed an interest in horror. But he did tell Yahoo! that “part of me wants to leave the story behind… [the] subject matter is very dark. It’s nihilistic. And, yeah, there’s part of me that’s quite keen to move on and maybe do something, you know, not quite as bleak.”

“To the Academy — movies are just a little bit over 100 years old,” Nolan said during his acceptance speech for Best Director at the Oscars. “We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.” He added, “Thank you to those who have believed in me my whole career.”

If you somehow haven’t seen Oppenheimer, you can do so on Peacock.

