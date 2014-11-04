Christopher Nolan Slammed Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes In The Snarkiest Manner Possible

I’m a credits watcher – I don’t feel like I’ve properly watched a movie unless I know who the third grip was and which dozen effects companies worked on the film. So, I’ve always appreciated Marvel’s post-credits codas. Even if I didn’t enjoy the movie itself much, I know I’ve got a fun little teaser coming at the end if I stick things out.
Well, you know who doesn’t like fun? Christopher Nolan, that’s who. Warner Bros. may be desperately trying to copy the Marvel Studios formula, but Nolan was insistent that Man of Steel not feature a post-credits scene. According to The Guardian, Warner Bros. badly wanted to add a coda to the movie that would set up Batman V Superman, but Nolan gave them a very terse, one-line response…
“A real movie wouldn’t do that.”
So, that implies Nolan thought Zack Snyder’s take on super powered beings destroying a major city was a real movie while Joss Whedon’s was not. Because Man of Steel was more grey I guess? I dunno – maybe it’s for the best than Nolan has stepped away from the superhero thing.
Was it this that made Man of Steel a real movie? Probably.
Maybe they couldn’t find a shawarma place..
A “real movie” would have made Superman exciting and relevant without having him destroy cities and kill someone.
So it’s only OK if the superhero protagonist kills bad guys on foreign soil and there’s a cool shot of him slowly walking away??
[wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net]
different characters homie
@Apathybill thanks for clearing that up, guy.
Because Superman has never destroyed a city before. . .
Hahahaha, my God. You seriously comparing that? Hahahahaha. People on the internet are stupidly funny….
Can we be real here though and talk about how the serious dark gritty DC movies heroes have a death count of two, Zod and Bane(no way he lived), and Marvel the happy fun time movies have their heroes killing pretty consistently and indiscriminately? I mean obviously death happened regardless in the movies but Bats and Supes spend most of their time trying not to kill where as Cap, Iron Man and the rest have no qualms.
They’re comic book characters in movies, how are they not comparable?? I don’t discriminate because of DC or Marvel. I don’t see why Superman killing Zod while he is threatening to kill others and everyone on the planet, is scrutinized.
However, Tony Stark killing henchmen, no big deal. He’s cool and funny and the movie is light hearted so don’t take death too seriously. Honestly, don’t take it serious, we brought Coulson back from the dead because fans loved him and we needed him on the TV show, so of course we’ll bring any of the superheroes back to life if they “die.” But we got jokes so death isn’t serious like it is in DC, ya see!?!
Please try and explain how there’s no comparison.
You cant make superman fun, he sucks, just do more batman
“They’re comic book characters in movies”
So are Howard the Duck and Richie Rich but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be weird if they started killing people in their movies.
The reason it’s weird for Superman to start killing people in movies is because he classically has only resorted to killing on very few occasions (barring silver age Superman but that was a different age and he had an entirely different power set). Highlighting that in a movie is a strange decision for those readers who see him as someone above killing.
Hasn’t every member of the Justice League and the Avengers killed someone at some point?
Cap and Superman are most comparable characters, so why is it OK for Cap to kill? Because he was in a war? Because he’s killing evil henchmen?
To me, my opinion, Superman killing someone is no more ridiculous than Superman flying around the planet to go back in time to save Lois.
@Kenny Powers The difference is in how each group presents their heroes.
DC, normally, has very morally grounded characters who believe in not killing anyone. Examples: Dark Knight (entire Joker plotline was him trying to force Bat into killing), Arrow TV series (Ollie having a crisis of conscience over the death of his friend and swearing off killing).
Marvel has never, ever tried to present their characters in this way (at least not in the films, don’t know comics well enough).
In the end, I pick Marvel because the characters interest me more and don’t care that Zod died, but that is how I see the whole “Supes killed someone, omg” saga
Some of you obviously aren’t that familiar with the character of Superman.
I don’t understand why people have a problem with these characters killing people
@Jrm please familiarize me with Superman
[www.newsarama.com]
@Crash thing is Superman pretty consistently killed Zod in the comics over the years.
Are we really going to ignore the fact that Superman leveled basically ALL of Metropolis during the end sequence with Zod?! How many people do we think died during that? Hundreds of thousands? Yeah, Marvel characters kill a metric fuckton of evil henchman, but I have yet to see the mass murder of the population of a city.
The problem is not that Superman killed Zod. It’s the fact that he didn’t seem to give a flying fuck about civlian casualties(and the scene with his own father dying for nothing was beyond stupid)
Superman had dozeen of opportunities to lead the fight away from the city (seriously it took him a few seconds to reach orbit. He could have easily you know used the same time to trasnport the fight into an empty space). Hell Superman could have easily ended the fight much earlier. He only freaking had to tap the wall of the sapceship to wreck it. He could have taken down the whole ship while he was up there but instead he found it more important to check on Lois
In the Avengers on the other hand they had to deal with an actual army and a static portal. And you know what they did? They established a perimeter and tried to keep the civlians safe. That’s what heroes do. That;s how Superman should have acted
I love you, Nolan, but I still squealed with delight at Days of Future Past‘s post-credit sequence.
I like the magneto and professor x are back because I said so way of doing things, was the beginning of the full blast retcon the X-men movies needed.
So far, all but the GOTG post-credit scene have made me smile. So I’m glad for them.
Howard didn’t make you smile? Agree to disagree, I suppose
Eh, I kind of get what he’s saying. I just read today’s Filmdrunk post of Heath Ledger’s Joker before this and the first thing I thought of was just how different those movies are to what both Disney is doing and what WB is trying to emulate now. I’ve loved all the Marvel movies, but after the first Iron Man you pretty much now go into each one knowing their part of a of a bigger Tent Pole that is just trying to make as much money possible using their characters. Connecting with a Post-Credit teaser is of a requirement now to show that the Comic movies coming out now are chapters in a much, much bigger story.
“trying to make as much money as they can”
Yeah but they are doing that by making many fantastic movies that I would have sex with if that was how things worked.
Damn those bastards for trying to make money!!!!
i always say Disney is making Comic Book movies while WB seems to be in the business in making Graphic Novel movies
I’ve got nothing against the WB/Nolan approach. I actually liked most of Man of Steel. But ragging on the after-credits scenes is pretty douchey and reveals a mentality that may work well for Batman, but might not translate so well to Aquaman or Shazam.
@Nate Birch this is ragging on the after-credits scenes??
“The Batman movies – that take, that tone – came out of nowhere,” said director Zack Snyder, who first met Nolan on a Warner Bros plane heading to a film industry convention in Las Vegas and leapt at the chance to direct a similarly toned Superman reboot, Man Of Steel – for which he studied, at Nolan’s request, test footage from White Sands, New Mexico, to get a sense of how objects behave at high velocity. When the studio asked if Snyder would add a comedy coda ending, in the style of Marvel, Nolan’s reply was “A real movie wouldn’t do that.”
It’s pretty douchey if it’s taken out of context, but a throw away quote like this? Come on! You didn’t read it did you?
I’m not sure the context changes it.
you don’t find the quote out of left field at all?
How is the quote defensible at ALL? Context or not. Chris Nolan is a hell of a filmmaker, but seriously, when did he become the fucking arbiter of what defines a “real movie”? That’s some high douchery any way ya slice it.
@Nate Birch @mfnburgundy this is how it’s defensible, it’s not accurate.
[www.buzzfeed.com]
I’ve always been more of a fan of fake movies myself
Here’s the FULL transcript, that’s it thrown in at the end:
“The Batman movies – that take, that tone – came out of nowhere,” said director Zack Snyder, who first met Nolan on a Warner Bros plane heading to a film industry convention in Las Vegas and leapt at the chance to direct a similarly toned Superman reboot, Man Of Steel – for which he studied, at Nolan’s request, test footage from White Sands, New Mexico, to get a sense of how objects behave at high velocity. When the studio asked if Snyder would add a comedy coda ending, in the style of Marvel, Nolan’s reply was “A real movie wouldn’t do that.”
And there’s no more mention of it in the next paragraph!
@kennypowers that is the most ridiculous run on sentence in the history of language. Whoever wrote that needs to take a breath.
THAT is where all this started!!! The last line/quote!!!
Next paragraph goes into Nolan’s crusade to save Kodak with Tarrentino and other directors.
FASCINATING!!
Listen, for superhero movies or even comedies, you need a post credit thing to either beat a dead horse or to hype your next project. If it’s a drama, rom-com or even sci-fi you don’t need it. I will guarantee that studio execs wanted Nolan to feature a clip at the end of Inception where either the totem fell or stayed up…But it doesn’t make sense for the movie. But Marvel needs to do it because you gotta hype the next project. This is why Marvel womps DC on everything.
it’s the marketing dept.’s job to hype and sell the next movie.
Putting in a scene that goes viral, encourages second viewings and builds excitement about the next movie isn’t marketing?
It’s a personal preference. I’d rather a movie standalone rather than shoehorn a scene during or after credits because it’s expected, it’s…
[thumbnails.hulu.com]
“The Norm”
So, per Chris Nolan, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” isn’t a real movie? Dude, seriously?
+11111111111111111
BOOM. Right there.
I like both franchises mainly because of what they do. marvel is the big outlandish colorful show piece and dc is the serious sepia toned comic book movie draped in a film students innue
I think I’m aging out of the target market, because I really pine for the quiet grace of Superman 1 & 2. They were *films*.
What with Margot Kidder’s “Can You Read My Mind” mindologue? Or Supes’ S shield/net thingy he threw at Non?
Or Superman’s time travel?
(And I loved Superman: The Movie, but it and Batman 89 get a bit too much nostalgia.)
Considering it was made in 1978 and Hollywood hadn’t attempted a comic book movie on that scale before, it can be forgiven for having a few flourishes of less-than-great taste.
It otherwise has all the hallmarks of the overall excellent film making from the late 70s.
I have seriously destroyed three or four copies of the first two Chris Reeve Superman movies by watching them too much. They remain my favorites and probably always will be. From a filmmaking standpoint, they are virtually flawless. The only movie from that era I consider better is Airplane.
I don’t enjoy dark gritty stuff that’s all over the place now (movies, tv shows, etc..). I’ll take Superman 1 and 2 and the first Batman over anything DC has given us over the past 9 years. the old ones are just more fun
A serious movie features a hero character who’s psychologically-scarred by childhood trauma and hides it behind a gravelly-voice and takes nearly 3 hours to give you a 25 minutes of action.
AGREED! Iron Man 3 was the worst!
[cdn.geekpr0n.com]
@Breesus: I think you forgot a decimal with your “25 minutes” of action. It was more like 2.5 lol.
Real movies should have even the slightest hint of humor. real people aren’t all humorless robots. “Why so Serious?” is basically the tagline for this guy’s career.
“I was going to tell them it was all your idea.”. His first two Batman movies have their moments of levity.
I’m sensing a huge backlash to both Nolan’s self-serious, dark and gritty superhero style that hates fun, and the Marvel wacky-doo style that after all these movies they have planned come out is going to be a cute act that’s gone too far, and tarnished in retrospect. Can’t wait!
Live your name! Be it!
Did he explain why TDKR was a steaming pile of shit?
In REAL movies a baby from a different planet crash lands on earth and gains powers because earth’s sun is a different color than the home planet, that blow up, because it did. Then a military leader of said planet shows up and wants the baby, now a man, to help make Earth become the same planet that blew up with some machine. Baby declines and they fight for like an hour, blowing up every fucking building in the city, until Baby breaks military leaders neck. That’s a REAL fucking movie, no made-up metal suits or norse gods, thats kiddy shit.
A real movie uses shaky-cam to film shit action sequences and has the hero heal a broken back with the power of gravel-voice.
Wait…. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Airplane, Goodfellas, The Muppet Movie, and L.A. Confidential aren’t real movies?
The Muppet Movie is definitely a movie — it’s right there in the title!
Mr. Nolan… A real movie would do that? I liked ke your movies but you sound like a little whiney school kid who got picked last in a game then wanted to go home and take your ball…
All I’m gonna add is…Iron Man pees in his suit.
Now I’m happy to assume that Supes or even Bats has to pee their pre 52 y-fronts every once in a while, but Marvel got it in a film first.
Hows THAT for gritty realism? Wait, whats the article about again?
If it’s a dig, it’s pretty dumb. You don’t need to watch the post-credit scenes to enjoy the MCU. They are just added value, just like the shorts.
I kinda sorta get where Nolan is coming from even if he still needs to unbunch his underpants. Post-credit stuff, while often interesting, make the Marvels seem like an ongoing tv show at times. “Stay tuned for a look at the next episode of…” as if you need to see the next one in order to validate the 2 hours and 11 dollars you’ve already invested.
Although technically at the very end of the movie rather than post or intra-credits, the Joker card scene in Batman Begins serves the same purpose as most of Marvel’s codas. Nolan’s setup for The Dark Knight is pre-credits though, so it is almighty and righteous in his eye.
I took it as Batman learning his costume and gimmick had inspired others, but not in a good way. Not necessarily a promise or tease of a future film.
Plus, Nolan only intended to make one Batman film, so hinting at a possible Joker isn’t foreshadowing as much as the most obvious ripple the “Batman” could cause.
A talking raccoon and a walking tree made you look like a bitch.
I think is impossible to judge negatively or positively a 6 words phrase without having the idea behind that phrase and the context that surrounded it. The best we can do is trying to understand why he said it, and I have a theory. He sees a movie for what it is, a movie, not a franchise prequel, all he wants to do is make the best movie, not the best franchise starter, if we think about it, that statement makes sense… well, its just a theory anyway.
And also, Why the hell they should do an after credits scene, because Marvel does it? fuck that, this is not Marvel, Dc should make his own formula and make his own distinctive movie universe with his own rules, so the further they separate from the Marvel formula, the better.
Learn the difference between an ending and POST-credits.
I don’t think post-credits scenes that are used to tease a future projects are something a movie should do. It’s a cheap comic book trope of “TUNE IN NEXT TIME!” that just contribute to the geek culture of HYPE THIS RIGHT NOW EVEN THOUGH IT’S 10 YEARS AWAY!
Serials did it as a matter of course in the old days, and that kind of storytelling forged the original Star Wars. What Marvel’s doing is the modern version of the same thing. It’s kept to the credits so even using a different director to hype the next one can be forgiven as it doesn’t fully intrude on the movie in question. At home you can turn it off, in the theater you can walk out as the credits start.
@Kenny Powers
Learn the difference between a conclusion and an epilogue.
Most of what I’ve gleaned from reading these comments is that Kenny Powers has sand in his vagina. Seriously, guy – take a knee.
no sand, nor vagina. Just bored and CLEARLY nothing better to do. It’s just fascinating, honestly. A one sentence quote from lengthy interview and people go nuts. I’m not even mad, I’m impressed.
Thanks though, guy.
@Tio Rob touche.
@Lacklustre Buster so Lacklustre, is that a family name? Maybe Comanche? Your comment is almost as long as the actual interview from the Guardian for someone who didn’t get emotional. haha.
Except li’l chrissy’s post-credit’s sequence to The Dark Knight was to make this series of overrated (and genuinely terrible) pieces of shit:
– Inception
– DKR
– and as the article mentioned, a producing turn in the dullfest SteelMan Begins.
Noley shoulda got bitchy before he peaked.
You are the worst part of this entire fiasco.
Hailed merely a few years ago as a God for his work with the godamned Bat and Inception, now his difference of opinion makes him the outright enemy of the five-year fifty-superhero-movie plan and those who fight to defend it
Man of Steel made him the enemy.
Man of Steel was some genius.
[www.youtube.com]
here is the full reason why and it’s brilliant, I shith you not!!!
[vimeo.com]
Are people seriously still bitching about Superman killing Zod?
Real movies don’t need to have nothing but expository dialogue and a pretentious tone so that the audience “gets it”.
Shots fired, I guess? Seems kinda lame.
Incidentally, everyone should be sitting through all credits on all movies because it takes a lot of people and a lot of work to make them, and those people deserve a little recognition.