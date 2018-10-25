Paramount Pictures

We’re not sure how you improve on perfection, but so it goes with most remakes. But this one really makes little sense: Clueless, Amy Heckerling’s classic rehash of Jane Austen’s Emma for mid-’90s Beverly Hills (not to mention well-oiled catchphrase machine), is the next on the reboot conveyor. At least it has smart people behind it, namely the writers of Girls Trip (Tracy Oliver) and GLOW (Marquita Robinson).

Deadline reports that the project is very much in the early stage, which either means it could die on the vine or that those old enough to remember seeing it when it was new have plenty of time to adjust to the notion of a world with a Clueless that doesn’t star Alicia Silverstone, ageless time lord Paul Rudd, the late Brittany Murphy, and eventual Republican Stacey Dash.