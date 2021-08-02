Colin Jost’s nostalgic journey through Hollywood continues unabated, and this time he’s taking his brother with him. The Saturday Night Live star and recent Tom and Jerry actor has apparently set his sights on another property from his childhood along with his brother, Casey.

Deadline reported on Monday that the brothers would tackle a movie together from the long-running ’80s IP, with Michael Bay also involved in continuing the franchise where ordinary turtles are doused with radiation and given to an also-irradiated rat to learn martial arts:

Sources tell Deadline that Jost and his brother Casey Jost have been tapped to co-write a new untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film for Paramount Pictures. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker are on as producers. Like the past two installments, plot details are being kept under wraps outside of the film revolving around everyone’s favorite pizza-eating, nunchuck-swinging, life-sized turtles.

Colin Jost’s branching out into movies has been gradual, and he’s juggling senior writing duties on SNL and co-anchoring Weekend Update. Casey Jost, meanwhile, has most notably been a producer on a number of Impractical Jokers iterations. As Deadline notes, the live action version of the Turtles got a CGI-heavy reboot in 2014, with an Out Of The Shadows sequel released two years later. But the more modern push for the franchise also comes alongside Seth Rogen’s animated series, which is also in the works.

The Josts have worked together in the past, most notably on Staten Island Summer, but this would be their biggest team-up to date.

