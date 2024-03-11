Just when the Coyote vs. Acme situation had seemingly reached its unfortunate conclusion, the film’s writer, Samy Burch, has offered a surprising update for the John Cena film. Despite increasing reports that Warner Bros. Discovery had deleted Coyote vs. Acme for a tax write-off, Burch offered a glimmer of hope that the Looney Tunes comedy could still see the light of day.

While walking the Oscars red carpet on Sunday evening, Burch said conversations about the film’s fate are still happening.

“As far as I know, it’s ongoing,” Burch told IndieWire. “I think we’re all pretty heartbroken about it. We hope it will somehow find its home and not end up stuck in a vault for the rest of time. That would be a great resolution.”

According to Burch, Warner Bros. is still screening the film for prospective buyers, which contradicts earlier reports that the studio had walked away from the process after rejecting offers from streamers.

“I know that they have been screening places and I think they still are,” Burch said. “I hope that I’m allowed to say that. I’m going completely rogue here. It’s just the best group of people. Dave Green, who directed it, I just love so much. Will Forte is amazing in the movie. I’ve seen the final cut of the completed film and I’m very proud of it.”

Burch’s update is all the more surprising given a recent public statement from Forte. In an emotional open letter to the cast and crew, Forte said he had heard the movie was getting “deleted” and he “f*cking hated” the situation. More importantly, he wanted everyone involved with Coyote vs. Acme to know that they made an “incredible” film and that their “years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame.”

(Via IndieWire)