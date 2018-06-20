Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sylvester Stallone has been teasing Creed 2 for months, and the film’s trailer has finally dropped. Stallone is, of course, back as Rocky Balboa with newly crowned light heavyweight champion Adonis Johnson Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of former Balboa rival Apollo Creed, under his wing, all with the goal of preparing for another iconic fight. That is to say, Adonis will step into the ring against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan, who was played in Rocky IV by Dolph Lundgren.

Will Lundgren be back as well? This trailer doesn’t give that away, but we do see Adonis struggling to juggle life responsibilities while facing down the biggest challenge of his life. Shared legacies shall be confronted by both Rocky and Adonis, and the two will determine, together, how to choose what’s worth fighting for, while they discover that there’s nothing more powerful than family. The training scenes (including an underwater shot) look intense, as does the trailer’s end reveal when Drago’s son steps into the ring.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has produced here, and Sylvester Stallone penned the script for Creed 2, so it’s safe to say that this film will sufficiently honor the original spirit of the Rocky franchise while also continuing to pass the torch. Creed 2 will arrive in theaters on November 21, and on Tuesday, a poster surfaced as well.