Back in December, the streaming service FilmStruck shut down despite the best efforts of Bill Hader and other prominent entertainment industry figures. Created by Turner Classic Movies, the classic movies streamer operated for a solid two years before the massive restructuring of WarnerMedia. Less than half a year later, thankfully, a new official home for the celebrated Criterion Collection has officially launched. As of today, April 8, the Criterion Channel streaming service is here to appease cinephiles with a WiFi connection.

According to the Los Angeles Times, subscribers can pay either $10.99 per month or $100 annually for access to over 1,000 cinematic classics and more contemporary titles considered relevant or important enough to be recognized. Though as the official website explains, the Criterion Channel aims to be more than just another streamer:

The Criterion Channel is more than just the movies. It’s spotlighted series on directors, stars, genres, and themes. It’s our 15-minute-a-month film school, Observations on Film Art, or the Tuesday Short + Feature and the Friday double bill. It’s letting guest curators like Barry Jenkins, Guillermo del Toro, or Mira Nair take you on an adventure in moviegoing—or setting out on one of your own!

As of launch day, the Criterion Channel is available in the United States and Canada via web browser access or apps for Apple and Android smartphones, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. Roku will also be available shortly, per the new service’s official Twitter account.

Status update! The Channel is now in full swing on apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS, Android devices. Roku is on its way! Thank you for your support—we can't wait to start watching with you! pic.twitter.com/tqoEY63xtv — Criterion Channel (@criterionchannl) April 8, 2019

