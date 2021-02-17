It’s been a while since a movie trailer took over the internet. Dune, maybe? It’s an unfortunate side effect of most of 2020’s biggest titles being pushed back until later this year, and no Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars movies to promote outside of Black Widow (the last trailer for which came out in March 2020). But Disney has heard our hungry cries for a new trailer and fed us not with Kanine Krunchies, but Cruella.

The Cruella de Vil origin story stars Emma Stone as Disney’s most famous dog-murderer, who dresses like if Harley Quinn and the Joker had a baby and says things like, “From the very beginning, I saw the world differently than everyone else” and, “The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad. And a little bit mad.” Twisted. If Cruella is two hours of Emma Stone hamming it up in fancy dresses and long cigars (not that Disney approves of smoking), it could be kinda fun. But the worst-case scenario, in which she’s given a tragic backstory that humanizes her, is unfortunately more likely.

Her name is literally Cruel Evil — let Cruella be Cruella.

If they let cruella just be evil for the hell of it without some tragic backstory, I’m down. If not…SHE SKINS PUPPIES IM NOT FEELING SORRY FOR HER. — Jade94 (@GriffinxKane) February 17, 2021

That lady wanted to mass murder 101 puppies and wear their carcasses as a coat when she had hella coats already I'm sorry Disney you can't "misunderstood antihero" your way out of that one — America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) February 17, 2021

The aesthetic and whole mood of this trailer has me like 😍 But does Cruella need a backstory and as my friend @MissRagamuffin pointed out to me why is Disney giving all the female villains sympathetic backstories? Can’t we just let them be evil??? 🧐 https://t.co/2egdqjbB1A — Sarah-Lou (@sarahloulife) February 17, 2021

I swear to god you pull a Maleficent and try to make this character, a character whose MAIN TRAIT is wanting to kill and skin puppies, into a "sympathetic villain", I'm gonna be so mad. This has the opportunity to be a fun villainy crime film. Don't ruin it. https://t.co/LEuJbwZeqe — Pixie, Queen of Monsters (@QueenKaijuPixel) February 17, 2021

But no matter what happens, at least we’ll have the trailer reactions.

i was always content with the understanding that cruella is the way she is because she’s rich and british — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 17, 2021

clearly the way to make Cruella the heroine is to pit her against a villain who wants to kill 202 Dalmatians — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 17, 2021

It would be funny if the CRUELLA trailer opened with Cruella saying, “From the very beginning I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else.” — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) February 17, 2021

The Harley Quinn and “Disney’s Joker” jokes are particularly good.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT THIS IS REALLY DISNEY'S JOKER WTF https://t.co/4KYE5FZrlU — Kimi💫 N O A (@kimibutsad) February 17, 2021

Fanboys on the "Disney's Joker" trending topic be like… pic.twitter.com/R5XL93s7eQ — Amber Goldsmith (she/her, they/them) (@acagoldsmith) February 17, 2021

Disney said “we may not own Harley Quinn but we can work around that” https://t.co/tpqX3kkWhI — alex (@LexLeeCin) February 17, 2021

In retrospect, we should’ve seen “Disney Presents: Emma Stone as The Joker” coming pic.twitter.com/fGeYk4EdIG — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) February 17, 2021

i think it's beautiful that they made a joker for women. it's HER turn to make the dullest movie i've ever seen — intersectional debt collector (@Lubchansky) February 17, 2021

Harley Quinn would kill Cruella if she saw the dog mistreatment pic.twitter.com/UJhMlLmnSJ — DC ✯| (@dctvcinema) February 17, 2021

Cruella opens on May 28.