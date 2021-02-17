DISNEY
Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Trailer Has Inspired Lots Of Comparisons To Joker And Harley Quinn

It’s been a while since a movie trailer took over the internet. Dune, maybe? It’s an unfortunate side effect of most of 2020’s biggest titles being pushed back until later this year, and no Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars movies to promote outside of Black Widow (the last trailer for which came out in March 2020). But Disney has heard our hungry cries for a new trailer and fed us not with Kanine Krunchies, but Cruella.

The Cruella de Vil origin story stars Emma Stone as Disney’s most famous dog-murderer, who dresses like if Harley Quinn and the Joker had a baby and says things like, “From the very beginning, I saw the world differently than everyone else” and, “The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad. And a little bit mad.” Twisted. If Cruella is two hours of Emma Stone hamming it up in fancy dresses and long cigars (not that Disney approves of smoking), it could be kinda fun. But the worst-case scenario, in which she’s given a tragic backstory that humanizes her, is unfortunately more likely.

Her name is literally Cruel Evil — let Cruella be Cruella.

But no matter what happens, at least we’ll have the trailer reactions.

The Harley Quinn and “Disney’s Joker” jokes are particularly good.

Cruella opens on May 28.

