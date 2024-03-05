Sydney Sweeney commented on the disastrous reception to Madame Web while hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Now it’s Dakota Johnson‘s turn.

In an interview with Bustle, the actress was asked whether she’s bothered by the negative reviews. “It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” she said. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.”

It sounds like Madame Web will be Johnson’s first and only foray into comic book movies. “I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” she said. “But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

For a much better Dakota Johnson movie, give The Lost Daughter or The Peanut Butter Falcon a shot.

(Via Bustle)