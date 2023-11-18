Dakota Johnson has a unique way of delivering lines. The actress doesn’t shout. She rarely gets worked up. She prefers a kind of deadpan, speaking with a monotone that’s more laidback than disinterested. But there’s a part in the new trailer for Madame Web when she just sounds bored, possibly because the line is so clunky. It’s this part that’s turned into a social media meme.

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died. https://t.co/tATz8zDXYp — Gavin (@PrimaryCinema) November 15, 2023

Per The Daily Beast, people online seized upon a random part of the Madame Web ad, in which Johnson, on the narration track, gets awfully expository. Her character, Cassie Webb (yes, that’s her name), is talking about the film’s big bad, who looks awfully familiar.

“I’ve seen that man before,” Johnson muses. “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders, right before she died.”

The line may have sailed right past most viewers upon first watch. But leave it to social media yuksters to milk it for laughs.

What am I, some kind of researcher in the Amazon with your mom when she was researching spiders right before she died? pic.twitter.com/7GZHo2BpEj — (Not) Andrew Garfield (@peteandrepete_) November 16, 2023

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/adWQw8rYkK — alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023

In another life, I would have really liked… just being in the Amazon… with your mom… when she was researching spiders… right before she died pic.twitter.com/H5uTqdOHpg — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) November 16, 2023

he was in. the amazon. with my mom. when she was researching spiders right before she died. pic.twitter.com/CuzJUPpcF3 — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) November 17, 2023

He was in the Amazon with my mom researching ants right before she found a cure for cancer pic.twitter.com/8mU4NQ61G4 — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) November 15, 2023

Ethan, he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/n4pvN7iavU — Lon Harris (@Lons) November 16, 2023

He was in the Amazon researching spiders with my mom before she died? pic.twitter.com/g3lAsLU8nU — ege e.a. (@egeofanatolia) November 15, 2023

‘Forget it, Jake. He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.’ pic.twitter.com/abtNZ85S4K — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 15, 2023

he was there, Gandalf. he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died pic.twitter.com/ZUgwBMZxdT — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) November 17, 2023

She said “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” pic.twitter.com/lPfdRDUPqS — Adam Straughan (@Straughan87) November 16, 2023

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died… and you don’t want no part of this shit pic.twitter.com/lSIfcmydM8 — Anthony (@MrTonyNacho) November 17, 2023

One person turned to Johnson’s iconic exchange with Ellen DeGeneres.

I've seen that man before… He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/YsTzjtiNNz — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 15, 2023

Some roped in doomed Republican lawmaker George Santos.

He also used campaign funds for his trip to the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died https://t.co/pzdbW7KcPv — Ira (@iramadisonthree) November 16, 2023

Others went with George W. Bush.

he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/MnDYwX0a6N — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 15, 2023

And Trump.

He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/p1soHvjP7y — Jonah Koslofsky (@Koslofskyspeaks) November 15, 2023

You can watch the trailer for Madame Web, which hits theaters February 14.

