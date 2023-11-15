The trailer for Madame Web, the fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (and first since Morbius), has a few things going for it:

1. The cast includes Dakota Johnson (who plays clairvoyant Cassandra Webb a.k.a. Madame Web), Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott, as well as Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet.

2. Sweeney makes her debut as Julia Carpenter, who goes on to become Spider-Woman in the comics. It’s a quick shot, but you can see the Euphoria star in the black-and-white costume.

3. With a straight face, Johnson delivers the line, “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.”

The first two are more important, but the third hints that maybe Madame Webb will be Venom-level fun. You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web, which is directed and co-written by S.J. Clarkson, opens in theaters on February 14, 2024.