Dakota Johnson may be the next spider-adjacent hero thanks to her upcoming movie, Madame Web, but she’s also a strong practitioner of the ancient art of sleeping the heck in.

While promoting her latest project, narrating The Hite Report documentary for IFC films, Johnson opened up about her love of sleep and how she needs a whole bunch of it just to function. Celebrities, they’re just like us.

Via The Wall Street Journal:

What time do you get up on Mondays, and what’s the first thing you do after waking up? I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life. How many hours a night do you aim for? I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.

After all of that sleep, surely, Johnson will want a hearty breakfast. Wrong. She’s not a big breakfast eater. What she does need is sweet caffeine. Johnson tries to have a coffee as “quickly as I can” because, again, the agony of the waking world is much too harsh to bear.

We dare you to find a more relatable celebrity (not counting the famous parents, famous boyfriend, and even a famous grandmother) than Dakota Johnson. It’s impossible.

(Via The Wall Street Journal)