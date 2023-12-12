Madame Web Poster
Sony Pictures
Movies

People Are All Caught Up In The New ‘Madame Web’ Posters With Some Surprisingly Strong Reactions

Sony just dropped the first official posters for Madame Web, the studio’s latest Spider-Man-based film that does not include Spider-Man. Joining the ranks of Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character who finds herself putting together a team of spidery-heroines including Sydney Sweeney‘s Spider-Woman. Adam Scott is also along for the ride in a potentially very interesting role.

With the release of Madame Web just two months away, Sony unveiled two posters for the movie, and well, the reactions on social media have been… strong. Let’s go with strong.

You can see the posters below:

Almost immediately, the jokes started flying as fans went to town on the promotional images, and you better believe there were several mentions of researching spiders in the Amazon.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web connects all the webs on February 14, 2024.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Songs Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors and
×