Sony just dropped the first official posters for Madame Web, the studio’s latest Spider-Man-based film that does not include Spider-Man. Joining the ranks of Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character who finds herself putting together a team of spidery-heroines including Sydney Sweeney‘s Spider-Woman. Adam Scott is also along for the ride in a potentially very interesting role.

With the release of Madame Web just two months away, Sony unveiled two posters for the movie, and well, the reactions on social media have been… strong. Let’s go with strong.

You can see the posters below:

First posters for ‘MADAME WEB’. In theaters on February 14. pic.twitter.com/3KFELoNdUO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2023

Almost immediately, the jokes started flying as fans went to town on the promotional images, and you better believe there were several mentions of researching spiders in the Amazon.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Her web connects them all? What in the CW Charmed hell is this? https://t.co/cyQq7BSZfZ pic.twitter.com/UuDGrg1t7i — When Batmen Fly (@whenbatmenfly) December 12, 2023

“Her web connects them all”? Might as well have written “it’s webbin’ time”😑 — ORJ (@o_rjay) December 12, 2023

why did they use such an apathetic image of Dakota Johnson 💀 she looks like she's getting her drivers license photo taken lol https://t.co/J3Xav5Fcfy — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) December 12, 2023

Dakota Johnson's commitment to never looking like she gaf https://t.co/GZnmnJw6Yk — alexa 🦐 (@whoresthedog) December 12, 2023

I hope every other poster for this movie uses this same image of Dakota Johnson https://t.co/J0fQNBj7Xe — Don Cheadle’s son (@darthwebhead) December 12, 2023

No tax write offs for sony! Just following that time honored tradition of the Jan/Feb dump of the dregs. https://t.co/rZGt1Vg0ik pic.twitter.com/Gin6vEfBBS — Richard Swift (@SwiftofOpal) December 12, 2023

As a graphic designer and a fan of the material… https://t.co/ohqSRJsp4V pic.twitter.com/VitPlBeJsu — Rose Arcadia ❤️‍🔥 (@RoseArcadia) December 12, 2023

It’s definitely a movie poster https://t.co/dWB5Fzghsg pic.twitter.com/XFVbtibQW6 — B 💜 your local liv enthusiast (@alohaitsbubble) December 12, 2023

This movie is gonna be camp garbage and, I can't lie, I WILL be sat https://t.co/cS0I0mcYRL — JP (@the3rdjp) December 12, 2023

are the designers on strike https://t.co/XLDFay5qE2 — Gustavo🫀(commissions open) (@gusfreireart) December 12, 2023

They would've had a proper graphic designer but he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died. https://t.co/yca0n3HBHg — Harris Dang aka Critic Name (@FilmMomatic) December 12, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures… if they can all survive a deadly present.

Madame Web connects all the webs on February 14, 2024.