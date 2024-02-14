Madame Web might not be very good (in fact, it’s being called one of the worst comic book movies ever), but at least we got a Dakota Johnson press tour out of it. The actress has frequently dunked on her own film, called her single-episode appearance on The Office the “worst time of my life,” and failed to grasp what’s so funny about the iconic line “he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” To top it all off, Johnson had a hard time naming any of the recent Spider-Man movies.

I have never liked her more.

In an interview with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, Johnson was asked if she knew the titles of the MCU’s Spidey trilogy. Her guesses: Spider-Man: Here He Comes, Spider-Man: And He’s Back, and The Goblet of Spider-Man. Eh, close enough. Besides, it’s confusing how all three movies have the word “home” in the title. Spider-Man should take a page from the Planet of the Apes book and name the fourth movie (TBD) something like Escape from the Spider-Man or Battle for the Spider-Man. That’ll clear up the confusion.

You can watch Johnson’s interview below.