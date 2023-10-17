As the star of one of the most absurdly popular movie franchises in movie history, Daniel Radcliffe is used to being the subject of out-there internet speculation. (Unless he hates all of it. Maybe he does.) Here’s one: He got buff so he could take over the role of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman. Is it true? Well, judge for yourself.

The Harry Potter alum (who’s not interested in more of that, thank you very much) sat down for a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, during which he was grilled by his current Merrily We Roll Along castmates Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. In a bit teased out by Entertainment Weekly, at one point Mendez asked him if he was the one who started said rumor. He denied it, which doubled as him denying he wanted to play the X-Men’s angriest mutant.

“So you just buff for no reason?” Mendez shot back.

“Yes,” Radcliffe replied, laughing. “I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on.” He added, “But no Wolverine. Flattered. But no.”

At no point does the test expert chime in to say Radcliffe is lying.

Where did this rumor come from? It began when he showed off some muscles during an underwear scene from Season 4 of his Steve Buscemi show Miracle Workers.

Elsewhere in the interrogation, Radcliffe is asked about the weirdest stories he’s encountered about himself. He has quite the list: