For years and years — at least since the mid-aughts, if not earlier — there’s been talk of a sequel to Twins. And why not? Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito not only make an oddball duo, but they clearly love hanging out off-screen. Over the last decade, as reunions and belated sequels became all the rage, it seemed like a no-brainer. At one point the sequel was to be called Triplets, with Eddie Murphy playing the third wheel, then Tracy Morgan. But now it sounds like it’s officially dead.

Per Entertainment Weekly, DeVito recently chatted with GQ, and he was asked about anything he’d want to “revisit” in his career. He said he and Schwarzenegger have been talking about a project together.

“We missed Twins 2, because he became governor—which, he should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor,” DeVito said, ragging his bud a ittle. “Now we have a little thing going, a little project that we’ve been chatting about.”

When asked if said project was that long threatened Twins 2, DeVito had a bittersweet response. “No, it’s just two friends, two guys, because we have a good time together,” he said. “We complement each other in a lot of ways. I am way stronger than he is.”

Word of Twins 2’s demise is not new. Earlier this year, Schwarzenegger went into further detail about what happened to the dashed truant sequel.

“Jason Reitman f*ed it up!” Schwarzenegger revealed. “Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died.” He added, “His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, ‘I never liked the idea’ and put a hold on it.”

The good news, apart from a non-Twins DeVito-Schwarzenegger team-up — maybe they could enlist Emma Thompson for Junior 2? — is that the former is working on reuniting with another old co-star, saying he and Billy Crystal “want to work together again. We were looking at possibly doing Throw Papa From the Train.”

That of course would be a sequel to Throw Momma from the Train, their comedic homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, in which DeVito’s character enlisted Crystal’s into murdering his tyrannical mother (the late Anne Ramsey). That film came out the year before Twins, and it was a much nastier piece of work, on top of being DeVito’s directorial debut.

(Via GQ and EW)