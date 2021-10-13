Getty Image
Movies

David Fincher's Mystery Netflix Project Probably Isn't What You Were Hoping For, But It Still Sounds Cool

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Yesterday, Netflix decided to introduce some chaos to our lives:

“Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” Netflix Film tweeted, along with the eyes emoji. What could it be? A wrap-up movie for Mindhunter? A spin-off of The Social Network about Parler? Fincher announcing that he’s the Zodiac Killer? The Mank Cut??? All good guesses (wait, no, they’re terrible guesses), but nope:

Voir is a “new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters,” according to the tweet. The video calls the project a “collection of visual essays… for the love of cinema.” Voir is probably going to be very good because David Fincher is a good director who makes good movies (sorry, cinema), but this is not what people were expecting, based on many of the replies.

Others were more positive. “I’m going to be counting down the days until I can binge this. As someone obsessed with all things film history (I could have spent the entire week in the new @TheAcademy Museum) this is what I’ll be obsessing over this month. It’s awesome seeing Netflix embrace the classics!” filmmaker Aaron Morgan tweeted, while MTV news correspondent Josh Horowitz noted, “It could have been David Fincher’s Ernest Goes To Camp and I’d be in…” Great, now I want to see David Fincher make an Ernest movie. Oh well. This will do, too.

(Via Deadline)

