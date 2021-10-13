Yesterday, Netflix decided to introduce some chaos to our lives:

Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher… 👀 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 12, 2021

“Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” Netflix Film tweeted, along with the eyes emoji. What could it be? A wrap-up movie for Mindhunter? A spin-off of The Social Network about Parler? Fincher announcing that he’s the Zodiac Killer? The Mank Cut??? All good guesses (wait, no, they’re terrible guesses), but nope:

From executive producer David Fincher… VOIR, a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters. Premiering at AFI Fest and coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gqHqlvbxZF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 13, 2021

Voir is a “new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema, from the mind of one of film’s modern masters,” according to the tweet. The video calls the project a “collection of visual essays… for the love of cinema.” Voir is probably going to be very good because David Fincher is a good director who makes good movies (sorry, cinema), but this is not what people were expecting, based on many of the replies.

… and THEN more Mindhunter? https://t.co/sKIA2AFLoW — Paul Allor Loves You 🏳️‍🌈 (@PaulAllor) October 13, 2021

Others were more positive. “I’m going to be counting down the days until I can binge this. As someone obsessed with all things film history (I could have spent the entire week in the new @TheAcademy Museum) this is what I’ll be obsessing over this month. It’s awesome seeing Netflix embrace the classics!” filmmaker Aaron Morgan tweeted, while MTV news correspondent Josh Horowitz noted, “It could have been David Fincher’s Ernest Goes To Camp and I’d be in…” Great, now I want to see David Fincher make an Ernest movie. Oh well. This will do, too.

So this is that film appreciation series that he was talking about. Nice, would love to see Fincher talk about films with people he likes about the films they like. https://t.co/2GvBLZ2h6J — Snow (@snowxafterxdark) October 13, 2021

This looks very cool (a new season of Mindhunter would also be cool). https://t.co/KuUzHsIOqy — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 13, 2021

The news was teased yesterday and, as much as I hoped to see Mindhunter S3 or Fincher’s new film, this was the one I was hoping for the most. Beyond excited to see this soon! https://t.co/gJMRaEta3C — George A. Romero’s Dave of the Dead (@davidramon__) October 13, 2021

This so much more interesting than a 3rd season of Mindhunter, and I LIKE Mindhunter. https://t.co/ISnawzJBaR — Haunted Haus-man (@schmuyle) October 13, 2021

We do love a good video essay celebrating cinema. https://t.co/hNZofSbuqA — One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) October 13, 2021

(Via Deadline)