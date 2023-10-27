David Fincher is not a fan of re-watching his movies. He’s also not necessarily enthusiastic about sequels. Fincher has only made one, Alien 3, which barely counts (he was brought on to replace the original director and has since disowned the film). But surprisingly, he’s discussed making a follow-up to his 2010 masterpiece The Social Network with screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

“Aaron and I have talked about it, but, um… that’s a can of worms,” Fincher told the Guardian.

There’s a lot of ways to interrupt that “um.” In The Social Network, Mark Zuckerberg is depicted as a bitter nerd in a Gap hoodie, but ultimately harmless. Now, he and his company, since renamed Meta, have faced a “bottomless pit of scandals”: Russian interference in presidential elections, collecting user data without consent, etc. So, that could be the “can of worms” preventing a possible sequel. Or maybe Fincher just wants to make assassin movies.

Fincher’s new film, The Killer, stars Michael Fassbender as a hitman who wears a cool hat. He called it a “a good B-movie.” (We agree.)

The Killer, which also features Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O’Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton, is in select theaters now before hitting Netflix on November 10th.

