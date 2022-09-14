David Harbour Will Star In A ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Adaptation For Sony

Everyone loves a good movie about racing cars, and mostly everybody loves a good video game movie, so it’s only natural that one of the most popular racing games ever created would get a movie adaptation. It’s just a wonder it took so long!

Gran Turismo, the best-selling racing game that your cool younger cousin plays on their PlayStation 5 during parties, will get the big-screen treatment next summer. District 9’s Neill Blomkamp will be directing the movie, which is expected to hit theaters on August 11th 2023. Today it was reported that Stranger Things’ David Harbour would be joining the project.

According to the official synopsis: “Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.” We know that Harbour isn’t a teen and CGI technology hasn’t advanced that much, so it’s rumored that the actor will play some sort of older racecar mentor of some sort. Or maybe it’s just a small Hellboy cameo.

PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said in a statement, “As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way. We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver.” Hopefully, it will go over better than Speed Racer did.

