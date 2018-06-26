Getty Image / Showtime

David Lynch was born on January 20, 1946. Exactly 71 years later, Donald Trump became the President of the United States. What else do these two men have in common (besides a love of Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday and, uh, Bloodsport)? They’ve both used the words “Trump” and “one of the greatest presidents in history” in the same sentence, except in Lynch’s case, he preceded that hot take with “could go down as.” (For Trump, it’s a given.) The Twin Peaks creator found himself in a mini-scandal after he made that head-scratching comment to the Guardian, although, as always, context is key.

While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.” (Via)

Of course, all Trump saw was his name and “greatest,” so the president tweeted a Breitbart article about Lynch’s remarks and later told a crowd at a rally in South Carolina, “Of course, there goes his career, right, in Hollywood.” The Mulholland Drive director — who “thinks” he voted Libertarian in the 2016 presidential election — doesn’t want anything to think he’s Team MAGA, director. Lynch posted an open letter on Facebook, informing Trump that “if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president… You are causing suffering and division.” Here’s the note.

Dear Mr. President, This is David Lynch writing. I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading – Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.’ I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk. This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining. Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division. It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated. Sincerely,

David Lynch

Anyway, it’s crazy how the TV scene that best represents 2018 came out in 2017.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Facebook)