The year of our Lord 2023 has been a big one for David Zaslav. The once obscure media mogul has become Hollywood’s most notorious player, and if he wasn’t hissable already he made sure over the last 12 months to become downright Bond villain-worthy. He was the booed-at face of the studios during the two-pronged strike that crippled the industry. He further messed up the once thriving HBO Max. He cancelled some more movies. There’s only a week-and-a-half left in the year, and if you think he won’t throw one more gallon of gas on the bonfire, guess again.

Scoop: Warner Bros. Discovery (@wbd) in talks to merge with @Paramount

— David Zaslav met w Bob Bakish on Tuesday at Paramount HQ to discuss

— Zaslav also has spoken to Shari Redstone about a deal

— WBD has hired bankers

Story on @axios:https://t.co/ExGZisf3fu — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 20, 2023

Axios is reporting that Zaslav met with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday. What did the two talk about? Merging their companies, which, like most in the industry, are kind of struggling these days. Turns out the masses don’t particularly enjoy having to pay each entertainment company a monthly fee for endless “content” musical chairs. As such, if their meeting really happened, and if it goes through, you might see a super-streamer that combines Max and Paramount+.

Some other possibilities from the potential merger, per Axios:

• WBD could use its international distribution footprint to boost Paramount’s franchises, while Paramount’s children’s programming assets could be essential to WBD’s long-term streaming ambitions. • CBS News could be combined with CNN to create a global news powerhouse. CBS’ crime dramas, such as “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds,” could be combined with Investigation Discovery and TruTV. • CBS Sports’ footprint could be combined with WBD’s. For example, CBS and WBD’s Turner Sports currently share TV rights for March Madness.

Forget how exhausted consumers must be of mergers (and in an age when the federal government could always break up ever-swelling monopolies, as they once used to do). People’s initial reaction was this: Here’s another reason to suspect David Zaslav would have more good things to destroy.

That bitch can’t even afford to keep one studio afloat without burning bridges why the HELL would anyone think he should buy another?! I don’t want to sound hyperbolic but Zaslav is the worst thing to happen to the entertainment industry since the Hayes code. — Rendy (@rendy_jones) December 20, 2023

If Zaslav comes out of this on too, we can kiss the studio system goodbye. This guy just wants money; he couldn’t care less about telling a good story or media preservation. Indie projects are the future. https://t.co/auWJf6Py9Y — 🦷👁️alexrochonva.bsky.social👁️🦷 (@AlexRochonVA) December 20, 2023

Seriously WBD CEO David Zaslav needs to be ousted ASAP. He’s running WB to the ground. Now to save face, he wants to try and merge with PARAMOUNT It would be a dumb move by Paramount if they do that. I hope they don’t. pic.twitter.com/TU9FnvYoHN — Anthony – Future OSCAR WINNER 🏆 (@misterfilmstock) December 20, 2023

If Warner Bros. Discovery merges with Paramount, David Zaslav will have a whole bunch of new properties to ruin and shelve and burn to the ground. https://t.co/cAGugmlFrr pic.twitter.com/j00gGMFpU0 — hellresidentNY 🖤 (@hellresidentNY) December 20, 2023

David Zaslav with that IP library. pic.twitter.com/xVt5rbFbtM — Popcorn for Breakfast (@pfb_podcast) December 20, 2023

Please no. No more big studio mergers. I do not trust David "tax write-off" Zaslav with the Nicktoons and Star Trek. https://t.co/P06YY8Pi9Z — Stefan Ellison (@MisterCoat) December 20, 2023

Welp, I'll just get ahead of this:

Oh noooo Moonbeam City is leaving MaxamountPlus, damn you Zaslav, etc, so on so forth https://t.co/06CMOZK4XD — Scott Gairdner (@scottgairdner) December 20, 2023

We do not need Zaslav salting the earth of the filmscape at another company. https://t.co/KZRwhZ0pCk pic.twitter.com/lAcT4S8cYq — The Phoenix of Grunvale 🇵🇸 (#FreePalestine) (@StormyAdlerPoG) December 20, 2023

Zaslav purchasing the character that represents him https://t.co/PxANNTms2M pic.twitter.com/N0dGgoZJg9 — Clifford Batteau (@CliffordBatteau) December 20, 2023

no one: David Zaslav's internal monologue: coward, we have a new studio to cancel films for a tax loophole https://t.co/2cM9oQBc3l pic.twitter.com/9b8W5sLqiY — Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) December 20, 2023

Some imagined what cumbersome name the new WBD-Paramount may wind up with.

Max Paramount Plus With Showtime (feat. HBO) https://t.co/iTat787y1G — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 20, 2023

Some made other grim predictions.

Zaslav is gonna buy Paramount and then take tax write-off for not releasing any movies https://t.co/v0ha1uvyAq — Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) December 20, 2023

Zaslav sitting down with Paramount and leaking it to the press is simply juicing his price for Universal to acquire WBD. — Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) December 21, 2023

I'm assuming Zaslav plans on combining his horrendous content decisions and ability to ruin a brand practically overnight with Paramount's special ability to make a streaming app that's indistinguishable from a computer virus. https://t.co/DLbFoEzALc — Sean Kelly (@StorySlug) December 20, 2023

the angriest internet moment in history will be when Zaslav kills a Star Trek thing for a tax cut https://t.co/mkU31mKvVd — Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) December 20, 2023

Some dreaded the madness he bestow upon Paramount material.

Well, if anything were to bring an end to Nickelodeon, it'd be fucking Zaslav. https://t.co/hs5gDC1nIA — Pop Arena (@pop_arena) December 20, 2023

Thinking about Zaslav potentially having control of both Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon might be what finally unlocks my Carrie White telekinesis to set buildings on fire with my mind. — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) December 20, 2023

Or maybe, just maybe, there’s a reason a ton of people hate David Zaslav.

I’m just gonna say it. You guys just pretend to hate David Zaslav because he’s really hot — ʎǝlɹɐɥƆ (@charleyonhere) December 20, 2023

Whatever happens, the mind reels imagining what the guy who has no idea how to make money off of Looney Tunes could do to the cinema of Tom Cruise.

(Via Axios)