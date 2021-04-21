Getty Image
Movies

Hollywood Reacts To The Derek Chauvin Verdict, Reminding People That 'This Fight For Justice Is Not Over'

by: Twitter

Nearly a year ago, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. There was every reason to believe he would go free; it’s happened to many cops before him. And so, after a month and a half-long trial — one of the most covered in history — a number of people were relieved to learn that the jury found Chauvin guilty on all of the three counts with which he was charged.

The outpouring was immediate. From musicians to activists, they were stunned by the good news, if cautiously optimistic. After all, the long history of racial discrimination that led to Floyd’s death — and which led to a number of similar police killings during the trial itself — would not be overturned overnight. But for now, there was much rejoicing.

Others made sure to remind people how much work still has to be done.

Such responses were markedly different from those made by conservative commentators. It didn’t take long for people like Ben Shapiro, Tomi Lahren and more to spout irate nonsense, even if, in the case of Greg Gutfeld, they generally agreed with the verdict. But nevermind that for now. Here’s Barack Obama.

