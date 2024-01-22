For the most part, as soon as those eclectic guests leave The White Lotus resorts, we don’t even hear from them again…unless we are talking about Jennifer Coolidge. But now that time has passed, we can’t help but wonder what happens to those rocky relationships after their picturesque vacations. For instance, did Harper ever watch Ted Lasso? Probably not. But surely she and Ethan have been doing just fine after the uneventful trip.

Meghann Fahy, who played Daphne in season two, hinted that creator Mike White is still interested in catching up with some of the past couples. The actress confirmed that there has been talk of bringing Daphne and Cameron (Theo James) back, even just for a one-episode stint.

While appearing at Sundance, Fahy told Deadline, “He [Mike White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo, me and the couple from the first season – Alex and Jake [Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy] the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that. Which would be kind of psychotic. But I’m down,” she said.

Much like Cameron and Daphne, Rachel and Shane had a complex relationship, despite being too beautiful to function. It would actually be a chaotic mess if the two couples were to appear together, which is why it would be wonderful. How hard could it be to whip up a little White Lotus What If? series?!

Season three of The White Lotus is set to begin production this year. There’s still time to cast Jack Black.

(Via Deadline)