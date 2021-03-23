With theaters re-opening in New York and Los Angeles after being off-limits for nearly a year due to the pandemic, the movie industry is returning to normal (whatever “normal” means anymore). But not entirely. Disney announced on Tuesday that its biggest title of the year, Black Widow, will be released simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters.

Black Widow, the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere on July 9 (it had previously been scheduled for May 7), while the Emma Stone-starring Cruella de Vil origin story, Cruella, is out May 29, also on Disney+ and in theaters. Like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, both films will cost $30 on the streaming service.

The scheduling shift for Black Widow means that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was previously set for July, was bumped back to Sept. 3. It’s expected to have a traditional theatrical release. Elsewhere, Pixar’s Luca won’t play in theaters and instead is launching exclusively on Disney Plus, for no extra fee, on June 18.

Other release date changes include Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer’s video game movie Free Guy (now out August 13), Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man (December 22), Deep Water (Jan. 14, 2022 — it stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, which should make for an interesting press tour), and the Murder on the Orient Express follow-up, Death on the Nile (February 11, 2022). I believe Tom Cruise said it best:

(Via Variety)