Disney is making some changes to its Jungle Cruise rides (in California and Florida) that happen to coincide with some added interest in the attractions in 2021. The long-running attraction has seen considerable calls to change the ride’s content, as the ride that’s set in the 1930s has some dated references and dialogue to say the least.

As IGN pointed out last year, Splash Mountain getting a similar refresh that eliminates racially-charged language and stereotypes made others point to Jungle Cruise as an attraction Disney fixes up next.

(And while we're on the subject, how 'bout updating that one part with the "natives" on The Jungle Cruise?) — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) June 25, 2020

And according to USA Today on Monday, the ride is getting a refresh that will address some harmful stereotypes about indigenous peoples that have seen complaints from Disneygoers in recent years:

“In this particular case, Imagineers created a storyline that builds upon what people love the most while addressing negative depictions simultaneously,” Disney said in a statement provided by spokesperson Michele Himmelberg. “Imagineers are addressing negative depictions of native people while adding a humorous storyline that follows the adventure of a Jungle Cruise skipper, his passengers and what has become of their boat and its contents. Guests will also find this group of adventurers to be diverse – in background and fields of interest.”

The update is coming at a convenient time for Disney, as it’s hoping Dwyane The Rock Johnson can launch a movie franchise based off the ride.

That film is expected to hit theaters on July 24 of this year, though basically any movie release date is tenuous at this point given the still-ongoing pandemic.

