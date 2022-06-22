Is Bruce Campbell now a powerful foe that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will regret messing with? Maybe! Thanks to a just-released deleted scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Campbell’s Pizza Poppa vows revenge on the Master of the Mystic Arts after being forced to spend two weeks punching himself in the face. The clip leans heavily into the actor’s well-honed, ham-fisted acting chops as he gives birth to the multiverse’s newest villain.

You can watch the deleted scene below:

#DoctorStrange beware! In this exclusive deleted scene, the true villain of the multiverse is born. His name? The Pizza Papa 🍕 Pick up #DoctorStrange2 on Vudu today 👇https://t.co/xTM9MQ6okw pic.twitter.com/bs9yMeTzog — Fandango (@Fandango) June 22, 2022

Of course, for Pizza Poppa to find the Stephen Strange that doomed him to 14 days of face-punching, Campbell’s character is going to have to do more than just make delicious pizza balls. The two living in different realities (Strange on Earth-616, Poppa on Earth-838) so it would take an impressive feat of multiversal travel to hunt down the good doctor. Then again, the Poppa somehow forges pizza into edible balls, so god knows the limits of his power.

As for whether Pizza Poppa could show up in a third Doctor Strange movie, the chances are probably good. Director Sam Raimi delivered Marvel an absolute hit after original director Scott Derrickson exited the project, and he seems to come back again. Considering Raimi makes it a point to include Campbell in all of his films, as evidenced by Pizza Poppa’s existence, there’s a good chance he’ll be back.

Then again, Campbell played different characters in all three of Raimi’s Spider-Man films, so maybe don’t get too excited to see Doctor Strange have balls of pizza whipped at his head.

(Via Fandango on Twitter)