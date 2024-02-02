Does ‘Argylle’ Have A Post-Credit Scene?

Argylle might not have been written by Taylor Swift, but there are still some mysteries about the action flick, which hits theaters this week. Again, it was not written by Swift (though technically some parts have been inspired by her).

The highly-anticipated movie comes from Matthew Vaughn, the mind behind Kingsman, and stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a best-selling author whose fictional stories start to mirror real-life crimes. Soon, Conway becomes targeted by actual spies, and Conway must team up with a real spy named Aiden (Sam Rockwell) to ensure her own safety. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney Jing Lusi, and Chip, the backpack cat.

While the movie is full of various twists and turns, there actually is a post-credits scene that could possibly connect Argylle will some of Vaughn’s other works.

Spoilers below! If you don’t want to know what the scene is, back out now!



The post-credits scene reveals that the real agent Argylle is actually a Kingsmen agent, which puts Argylle in the Kingsman universe. The movie also teases a potential sequel, which Vaughn says is in the works. While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vaughn confirmed they are working on more Argylle stories. “For Argylle, we have a book coming and we’re already planning Argylle 2. So there’s a universe and we’re trying to emulate Marvel superheroes with spies. We have Kingsman on one side, Argylle on the other, and we have an idea to bring them together.” Looks like they have been brought together rather quickly!