Does ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Have An Intermission?

When Martin Scorsese‘s highly-anticipated new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, arrives in theaters this week, it will arrive with one heck of a runtime. The movie clocks in at three hours and 26 minutes, which is quite a long time to sit in the theater. However, don’t expect an intermission. According to The Oklahoman, Scorsese’s latest will not have one. In fact, he recently went to bat for Killer of the Flower Moon‘s runtime.

“People say it’s three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours,” Scorsese told The Hindustan Times (via Entertainment Weekly). “Also, there are many people who watch theatre for 3.5 hours. There are real actors on stage, you can’t get up and walk around. You give it that respect, give cinema some respect.”

That said, Killer of the Flower Moon will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date, but Scorsese is encouraging people to see it on the big screen. “Killers could play on a small screen, but in order to truly immerse yourself, you should take out the time.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.

In addition to DiCaprio and Gladstone, the Martin Scorsese film also has a jam-packed cast starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters on October 20.

(Via The Oklahoman)