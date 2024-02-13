Does ‘Madame Web’ Have A Post-Credit Scene?

Nothing quite says “romance” like a viewing of Madame Web, the new Marvel-adjacent movie with an all-female cast. There is just something so endearing about listening to Dakota Johnson drone on about spiders and EMT stuff while also learning how to navigate her supernatural powers. That must be why the movie is coming out on Valentine’s Day!

Madame Web stars Johnson alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Adam Scott. Johnson plays Cassandra Webb (like a spider web, keep up!), a paramedic in Manhattan who has clairvoyant abilities. She is forced to confront revelations about her past as she forges a relationship with three young women who share a similar destiny.

If you are planning on seeing Madame Web but want to optimize your time as much as possible for a Wednesday night (it’s a work night for crying out loud) then you will be thrilled to know that after the movie ends, there is no after credits scene, which is pretty unheard of for a superhero movie. This probably means we won’t be getting a Madam Web 2.

So whenever Johnson says her last unenthused line on the screen, you can dip out of that theater safely and unsuspectingly. Once you get home, you can stream Morbius now on Netflix.