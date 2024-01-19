With the release date for Madame Web less than a month away, Dakota Johnson is opening up about the new Spider-Man-adjacent film, which she describes as more “cerebral” and “psychological.” And of course, nothing encompasses those two terms more than car chases.

According to Johnson, she was thrown into the world of stunt driving and discovered she’s a freaking natural at it. In fact, she’s so good that she fired off a warning to Tom Cruise.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I got to do a day of stunt driving work, and I’m really good at it, it seems!” Johnson exclaims, speaking to EW via Zoom in January. “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.’”

While sharing her newfound love of vehicular action and explosions, Johnson reluctantly admitted that she wasn’t allowed to do the driving for a particularly dangerous and fiery scene. She took it pretty hard, but it only made her more determined to work her way up to risking her neck Tom Cruise-style.

“I didn’t get to actually drive [the car] into the diner, which is really a bummer. I really wanted to, but I guess they don’t want to put their lead actor in actual danger, unless you’re Tom Cruise,” Johnson said. “But I’m getting there! I’m working on it.”

Madame Web drifts into theaters on February 14, 2024.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)