Does ‘Scream VI’ Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Scream VI stabbed its way into theaters today and is already terrifying audiences by unleashing a wildly brutal and aggressive new Ghostface in Manhattan. This one’s hellbent on hunting down Jenna Ortega and it’s not about to let a sprawling metropolis get in the way. In another new twist for the horror series, Scream VI has also bucked tradition by including the franchise’s first post-credits scene.

However, in a very on-brand move for the Scream films, which started out by having Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks pick apart predictable horror movie cliches, the Scream VI post-credits scene mocks the cinematic trend that’s become a recurring staple for Marvel, the Fast & Furious films, and whatever the heck is going on with the DC Universe.

As summed up by Inverse:

The post-credits scene is a single line of dialogue spoken by Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), who looks right into the camera and says: “Not every movie needs a post-credits scene.” That’s it. End of movie. The clip appears to come from a scene earlier in the movie where Mindy breaks down the rules of surviving a horror franchise, which according to her is what the story has now become.

So there you have it. Yes, there is a post-credits scene in Scream VI, but be prepared to get mocked for sticking around to see it.

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.

(Via Inverse)