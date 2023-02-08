The countdown to Ghostface’s “Why I’m Leaving New York” essay begins now.

Paramount Pictures has released a new teaser for Scream VI, in which Ghostface follows Sam and Tara (played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, respectively) from Woodsboro to the Big Apple. Welcome to New York, it’s been waiting for you… to die — especially after Ortega’s Tara calls Ghostface a “motherf*cker.” Never a good idea. The new teaser will also play during the Super Bowl this Sunday, alongside trailers for Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Paramount also announced a Scream VI 3D Fan Event Screening, with a “special show in 3D prior to the film’s wide release at participating theaters across the country,” as well as “special content curated for this event, plus will receive a limited-edition collector’s print designed by UK artist Doaly.” Tickets are on sale now.

Scream VI, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who made the very fun Ready or Not) and also stars Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori (but not Neve Campbell), opens in theaters on March 10.