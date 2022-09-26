Another day, another Don’t Worry Darling bit of drama. This one isn’t as scandalous as an alleged screaming match (which 40 crew members have denied) or Spitgate or getting roasted by critics, and, uh, NBC, but one of the film’s big stars publicly commenting on getting cut from the final product isn’t exactly good press, either.

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel,” actress KiKi Layne, who plays “troubled” Victory resident Margaret, wrote on Instagram, referring to her on-screen husband, Ari’el Stachel. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life. Love you Ari.” She added the hashtags “#GotMyCheck,” “#GotMyMan,” and “#EverythingHappensforaReason.”

Stachel replied, “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.” The actor has also “been outspoken about his limited role in the final cut of the Olivia Wilde-directed Warner Bros. Pictures movie” on TikTok, according to The Wrap, including one that showcased tweets calling him a “glorified extra” in the film with the caption “when you end up on the cutting room floor.”

Don’t worry, Layne and Stachel, it’s probably for the best you were cut, considering…

(Via The Wrap)