The first reactions are pouring in for Dune: Part Two, and judging by the posts on social media, Denis Villeneuve has delivered a sci-fi masterpiece that builds on the foundation of the first film.

Already working with a stellar cast that features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, Villeneuve stacked the deck even further with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, who are both receiving rave reviews for their performances. (Anya Taylor-Joy is also in the mix, but her surprise role is still being kept under wraps.)

“I was kind of mixed on the first Dune. DUNE: PART TWO is phenomenal,” Mike Ryan tweeted. “Up there with the greatest sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen. I want to ride a sandworm.”

“DUNE: PART TWO was majestic,” Jeff Ewing wrote. “Extremely immersive, bold, wonderful look into the life of the Fremen, full of beautiful action sequences and high-stakes drama that The Bard would love. Chalamet comes into his own here and Zendaya and Pugh kill it.”

“#DunePartTwo is not only Denis’s magnum opus; it’s the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation,” Griffin Schiller tweeted. “A tragic tale of blind fanaticism & corruption. A spectacular, soulful, awe-inspiring masterclass of aesthetics & mood beautifully echoing Paul’s turbulent journey. Left me speechless!”

“DUNE: Part Two is a masterpiece. Maybe one of the best space films ever,” Karl Delossantos wrote. “Besides being the most visually impressive movie I’ve seen—an assault on all the senses—it’s an riveting political thriller & character study. The cast is great but Rebecca Ferguson & Austin Butler steal it.”

You can see more Dune: Part Two reactions below:

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1, 2024.