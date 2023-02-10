This weekend’s Super Bowl broadcast will be chock full of commercials and trailers aplenty. So, there’s plenty for non-sports fans to enjoy, and that might include Dungeons & Dragons fans who have gotten their RPG on like Joe Manganiello in a tricked-out basement. Previously, Paramount gave a look at a full trailer with a smoldering Regé-Jean Page, who is using his post-Bridgerton days to advantage with abs of armor.

Page is accompanied by a cast full of butt-kicking greats, including Michelle Rodriguez (also representing in the Fast X trailer) and Chris Pine. There’s more CGI than one can possibly absorb in a rational manner, but it doesn’t look janky like much does these days. Oh, and Hugh Grant will be putting on his coveted villain hat (not of the Paddington variety but as Forge Fletcher) again, and it’s rather astounding to behold him in an honest-to-god action movie after, well, you know. Suck it, Mark Darcy.

From the film’s synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in March 2023.