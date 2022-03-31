After starring as the “Godfather of Rap” in My Name is Dolemite, Eddie Murphy will portray another legendary “godfather” in an upcoming biopic.

Deadline reports that the Coming to America actor is in “early talks” to play George Clinton, the “Godfather of Funk” who has led the Parliament-Funkadelic collective since the late 1960s. The passion-project film “will tell the story of the iconic musician’s humble beginnings in North Carolina in the 1940s, to the formation of his groundbreaking band George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic, and ultimately to becoming a musical influence on artists of the hip-hop generation including Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Outkast, and Wu-Tang Clan, among many others.”

“Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” “One Nation Under a Groove,” and “Flash Light” are the songs you hear on the radio, but be sure to take a deeper dive into the Parliament and Funkadelic discographies, as well as Clinton’s solo material. Not only for the funky grooves, but also the song titles. I, for one, can’t wait to hear Eddie Murphy sing “Free Your Mind and Your Ass Will Follow,” “Standing on the Verge of Getting It On,” and my personal favorite, “Do Fries Go with That Shake?”

