Sydney Sweeney has already begun her pivot to Scream Queen after her upcoming horror film Immaculate was met with early praise. It’s a stark departure from her Euphoria character who famously cowered in a bathtub. Cassie would never have survived at a monastery.

But now that she’s already dipped her toe into the horror genre, Sweeney is set to star in Ron Howard’s upcoming thriller Eden, which features a stacked cast and a bizarre premise that turns out to be a true story. Howard has reportedly been trying to make this movie for over 15 years, and now that he’s not making another Star Wars movie, he can focus his efforts on the upcoming thriller. Here is everything we know so far about Eden.

Plot

The film is based on a real-life story about a group of people who abandon society and travel to the Galapagos islands to find the meaning of life and live off the land, as one does, but things quickly turn into disaster. The mystery was also chronicled in the documentary The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came To Eden. The story has been on Howard’s mind for years, and Daniel Bruhl, who has worked with Howard before, explained how the film came to fruition.

So I remember shootin Rush one day, and [Howard] said, ‘Oh, hey, Daniel, I really enjoy working with you and there is a fascinating story about some guys in the Galapagos Islands, and I wanna do that with you one day.’ And so I thought, ‘Yeah, well, Ron is the nicest guy, but will that ever happen? I don’t think so.’ Now, 10 years later, I was shooting Karl Lagerfeld in Paris when I got a call from him. ‘Hi, this is Ron. I’m in Paris. Can I visit you on set?’ It’s also so sweet that he’s curious in what I’m doing, and, ‘Can I come to set?’ The French team, they were so nervous that Ron was showing up that nothing worked on that day, so I think that it was a complete disaster, but there he was, polite and generous and kind as he was, with his base[ball] cap. Then, at the end of the day, he said, ‘Do you remember that Galapagos project? I’m doing it. Would you be so kind as to read the script?’

Here is the official synopsis, “Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, Eden is a provocative and surprising survival thriller about the lengths we will go in pursuit of happiness.”

Cast

The star-studded class includes Sweeney, Jude Law, Ana De Armas, Daniel Brühl, and Vanessa Kirby.