Edgar Wright is, like Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, one of the few Hollywood filmmakers who doesn’t need franchises to get press — whose name alone can make people excited, about his film and about others. So it was worthy news a couple weeks back that the Baby Driver creator’s next film — after his documentary on the batty band Sparks, that is — would be a “horror-thriller.” Nothing else was known about it, but that’s fine because “in-the-works Edgar Wright horror-thriller” is news enough.

Well, now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, we have some more information. Not much — just a title and a star. The latter first: It’s Anya Taylor-Joy, now on screens in Glass, in which the Argentine-British actress reprises her role from Split as the kindly high schooler who knows how to talk to James McAvoy’s the Horde without getting killed. Taylor-Joy broke through with 2015’s The Witch, and has gone onto last year’s nasty indie Thoroughbreds, the long-delayed X-Men spin-off The New Mutants, and the drama Barry, in which she played one of a collegiate Barack Obama’s girlfriends.