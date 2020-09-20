We already knew an Elf sequel was unlikely, but according to one of the movie’s stars it’s about much more than just Will Ferrell not fitting into the tights anymore. According to James Caan, who played Ferrell’s non-elf father in the 2003 holiday classic, there’s a very good reason why a sequel to one of the most successful modern holiday movies isn’t likely: its star and director didn’t get along very well.

The Wrap spotted a radio interview with Caan in which he actor claimed that Ferrell and director Jon Favreau “didn’t get along,” which is why the sequel he hoped for likely won’t happen.

“”We were gonna do it and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do.’ And the director and Will didn’t get along very well,” Caan told Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan’s Bull & Fox show on Friday. “So, Will wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things.”

Ferrell had shot down a sequel years ago, though his reason at the time was far funnier than what appears to be the truth: he claimed he wouldn’t fit in the tights anymore.

Via Uproxx back in 2003:

“Absolutely not,” Ferrell said. “I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights: Buddy the middle-aged elf.”

The Wrap didn’t manage to track down comment from Ferrell or Favreau on the issue, but it does seem to make the idea of a sequel even more unlikely despite a Hollywood existing where no reboot or sequel is too desperate. Still, both major players in the show are certainly keeping busy with other projects these days.

[via The Wrap]