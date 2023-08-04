Emily Blunt fired some cheeky shots at Tom Cruise while fielding questions about a potential Edge of Tomorrow sequel. Fans of the time-bending 2014 science fiction film have been pining for a second installment for years, and according to Blunt, she has seen a script that director Doug Liman “slithered over.” There’s just one small problem: Cruise has been very busy hurtling himself off of cliffs and jumping out of planes.

“I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how,” Blunt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast before taking a jab at her co-star. “And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need?”

Blunt took her ribbing of Cruise even further by saying it’d be nice to see him play a more vulnerable character than his super spy Ethan Hunt.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Blunt jokes that Cruise needs to “come back to the side where you can be… like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible.” In the 2014 film, directed by Liman, Blunt starred opposite Cruise, who keeps reliving the same day over and over again fighting aliens. The actress added that she is “so ready” for a sequel and clarified that she is “not the impediment, I promise.”

If they haven’t already, Edge of Tomorrow fans should probably prepare themselves for a sequel not materializing. Blunt’s answer is similar to a response she gave two years ago.

“I did read a script that was in really great shape, but it’s just a matter of if that can even happen now,” she told Entertainment Weekly while promoting 2021’s Jungle Cruise.

