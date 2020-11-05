In what is sure to be one of the more illustrious moments of her career, Emily Blunt has claimed the number one spot on “Hollywood’s Top 10 Most Foul-Mouthed Actresses” list. Blunt’s competition included some big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Winona Ryder, and Mila Kunis, who apparently couldn’t keep up with the British actress. The list is part of an ongoing project by Buzz Bingo that has studied over 3,500 film scripts to find out which actors and actresses swear the most. According to its study, Blunt walked away with the lead thanks to her role in The Girl on the Train where she reportedly uttered 33 swear words during the film’s relatively short 112 minute run time. This means Blunt swore, on average, three-to-four times per minute.

Here are the top 10 results with total number of swears per actress:

Emily Blunt – 81 Jennifer Lawrence – 75 Leslie Mann – 70 Frances McDormand – 68 Winona Ryder – 66 Julie Delpy – 66 Mila Kunis – 65 Kristen Wiig – 65 Jennifer Lopez – 63 Bel Powley – 62

The study also found some interesting trends when breaking down its results by gender. While Blunt easily dominated the list of most profane actresses, she would’ve barely registered when compared to her male counterparts. According to the study, Blunt would’ve only placed 34 overall if both male and females were ranked together. Back in May, Jonah Hill scored the top spot for actors, surprisingly beating out Samuel L. Jackson, and his results included “more than four times as many profane words” as Blunt. The results note that more than three quarters of the profanity in films is uttered by men, so clearly, Hollywood needs to step up its game to close the gender gap. After it works on the whole pay disparity thing, of course. Do that first, then move on to swearing.

