The publicist for the color Pink is surely having a whirlwind year. After the success of Barbie, the imagery from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie, and winning Pantone Color Of the Year, there is no stopping the shade. Sorry to the color Blue, who tried really hard last year.

The next way Pink will be infiltrating the world is through the upcoming adaptation of Mean Girls, the movie that is based on the musical (that is based on the movie that is based on the book). The trailer is slated to show ahead of the Eras Tour movie (as reported by Vulture) because why shouldn’t Pink begin its campaign to be the official Webster word of the year? It’s like the rules of feminism.

Mean Girls: The Musical will star Renee Rapp (a fellow Swiftie who also starred in the Broadway rendition) as Queen Bee Regina George who wears pink every Wednesday while destroying the confidence of her high school peers. The movie also stars Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey, Auli’i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Avantika Vandanapu, Bebe Wood, Busy Philipps, Tim Meadows, Tina Fey, and Jon Hamm.

While we don’t have a trailer online yet, Swifties are really good at taking one thing and plastering it all over the internet, so we might see some snippets before it’s officially released, which should be soon. Until then, you might just have to shell out $19.89 to watch the trailer alongside your local gaggle of Swifties. Maybe you’ll get a friendship bracelet out of it!

Mean Girls: The Movie is set to hit theaters in January.

(Via Vulture)