Ethan Hawke Directed One Of The ’90s Biggest Music Videos In One Take, And Other Fun Facts About Him

Getty Image

Today is the 44th birthday of Ethan Hawke, that rare actor with the talent to branch off into writing, directing, and music. Before James Franco was spreading himself everywhere, Ethan Hawke was doing it 20 years earlier. Here are six things you might not know about Ethan Hawke.

1. He’s a successful novelist.

Ethan Hawke is a very good novelist. In 1996, the actor published The Hottest State, which follows a young singer-songwriter falling in love for the first time. Ten years later, Hawke wrote and directed the film adaptation of The Hottest State and cast Mark Webber in the lead role.

In 2002, Hawke published Ash Wednesday, a travelogue across the U.S. featuring an AWOL soldier and his pregnant girlfriend.

2. He directed one of the most popular music videos of the ’90s — in one take.

Ethan Hawke directed the music video for “Stay (I Missed You)” from Lisa Loeb. The pair were neighbors in a New York City apartment and Ethan Hawke urged Ben Stiller to use the catchy song from Lisa Loeb, who was an unsigned recording artist at the time, in Reality Bites. Hawke directed the music video in one continuous shot and was partly responsible for Lisa Loeb’s stardom. The pair are still very good friends today.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

3. He has a Tony nomination to go with all his Oscar noms.

On top of his three Academy Award nominations (for his performance in Training Day, as well as co-writing Before Sunset and Before Midnight), Ethan Hawke is also a Tony Award-nominated actor. In 2007, he was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Mikhail Bakunin in Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia. Hawke didn’t win the award, but his co-star Billy Crudup did go home with the trophy.