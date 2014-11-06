Ethan Hawke Directed One Of The ’90s Biggest Music Videos In One Take, And Other Fun Facts About Him

Today is the 44th birthday of Ethan Hawke, that rare actor with the talent to branch off into writing, directing, and music. Before James Franco was spreading himself everywhere, Ethan Hawke was doing it 20 years earlier. Here are six things you might not know about Ethan Hawke.
1. He’s a successful novelist.
Ethan Hawke is a very good novelist. In 1996, the actor published The Hottest State, which follows a young singer-songwriter falling in love for the first time. Ten years later, Hawke wrote and directed the film adaptation of The Hottest State and cast Mark Webber in the lead role.
In 2002, Hawke published Ash Wednesday, a travelogue across the U.S. featuring an AWOL soldier and his pregnant girlfriend.
2. He directed one of the most popular music videos of the ’90s — in one take.
Ethan Hawke directed the music video for “Stay (I Missed You)” from Lisa Loeb. The pair were neighbors in a New York City apartment and Ethan Hawke urged Ben Stiller to use the catchy song from Lisa Loeb, who was an unsigned recording artist at the time, in Reality Bites. Hawke directed the music video in one continuous shot and was partly responsible for Lisa Loeb’s stardom. The pair are still very good friends today.
3. He has a Tony nomination to go with all his Oscar noms.
On top of his three Academy Award nominations (for his performance in Training Day, as well as co-writing Before Sunset and Before Midnight), Ethan Hawke is also a Tony Award-nominated actor. In 2007, he was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Mikhail Bakunin in Tom Stoppard’s The Coast of Utopia. Hawke didn’t win the award, but his co-star Billy Crudup did go home with the trophy.
Years of recovery down the drain, as “Stay” is now echoing in my head.
I had absolutely no idea what video he directed, but when you said one of the biggest songs of the 90s I immediately guessed this one. I don’t know why.
Ethan is awesome. I love the Richard Linklater “Before..” trilogy with him and Julie Delpy.
He’s still kind of a douche though, so there’s that.
evidence? I legitimately don’t know anything about Ethan Hawke.
So? What does that have to do with anything? Most likely you’re kind of a douche, too.
well he did bang the maid, so there’s that. not a bad guy though
He lives or stays at a brownstone in Downtown Brooklyn. I know this from a personal experience only 2 weeks ago. On alternate side of the street parking days, all the cars double park on the legal side of the street. That is, except for his car service driver, who being employed by douchebag Ehtan Hawke, keeps his car on the nonlegal side of the street, so the precious midget does not have to walk the 25 feet to the other side of the street or some bullshit reason. Really there is no good reason at all for doing that, unless you’ re a national treasure actor like the complete special douchebag Ethan Hawke and therefore do not give any fuck whatsoever about inconveniencing normal people. Thereby effectively blocking me and other drivers for about 25 minutes. At which time said midget (we’re talking 5’2″ tops)precious douchebag actor wearing an Indiana Jones hat like he’s going to tame lions in the middle of fucking Brooklyn then fucking hops in the car like there is nobody else who matters. FUCK YOU DOUCHEBAG ETHAN HAWKE.FUCK YOURSELF SIDEWAYS.
Gonna have to disagree with you there.
Need clarification. Disagree about Ethan Hawke being a douchebag or looking up to Peter Dinklage and DannyDeVito?
Ethan Hawke is 5’10, dude…
He might be listed as 5’10”, But he walked past my car and I’m 6’2″. No fucking way. He must’ve been wearing 8 inch boots when they measured.
Well, I’m 5.9″ and he was behind me in line for coffee on Staten Island Ferry a few years back and he looked slightly taller than me. So he must be 5.10″, he also lives in Chelsea.
Jed was the greatest dog-actor of our time (suck it Uggie) so I appreciate #4 there.
Was Benji before your time because he’s in the pantheon of dog-actors.
Lisa Loeb was so perfect, man I miss 90’s chicks, we need a list of the hottest 90’s chicks ASAP uproxx
Daybreakers is a very underrated flick IMO. Always liked the guy.
Another fun fact: He appeared in Sydney Lumet’s last film “Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead” Starring along side Philip Seymour Hoffman and Albert Finney.
My girlfriend thinks I look like him. I think she needs her prescription checked.
Had no idea he was such a rennassaince man. I just assumed he was a more successful Chris O’Donnel, or a less successful Val Kilmer.
