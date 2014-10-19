Evan Rachel Wood Admits That Famous Vanity Fair Cover Made Her Feel Like ‘Meat’

A lot of things happened in 2003. Beyoncé dropped “Dangerously in Love,” Apple gave birth to the iTunes store, Clay Aiken didn’t win the second season of American Idol and Vanity Fair debuted what would become one of its most famous “Young Hollywood” issues. The cover featured nine of the most talented and talked-about young actresses in the business. From the Olsen twins to Mandy Moore, Amanda Bynes, Lindsay Lohan, Hilary Duff, Raven Symone and Alexis Bledel, the teens chosen were the latest “it girls”. Disney princesses, pop icons, and movie stars, these young ladies were all having “major moments” in pop culture at the time and they all looked pretty happy to be sharing the spotlight with each other. So when a fan tweeted a photo of the cover with the caption “NEVER FORGET” it was a bit surprising that actress Evan Rachel Wood, who also found herself on the front of the magazine, came clean about what really happened during that particular photo shoot and the truth isn’t pretty.
Wood revealed via Twitter that shooting the “Young Hollywood” issue ended with tears for the then teenage starlet:
Wood also had some words for any of the haters who accused the actress of whining about being on the cover of one of the most popular and prestigious magazines in the entertainment industry:
So, who actually survived that cover?
THAT is the question of the century-so-far.
If someone had told me five years ago that by 2015 all these people would still be alive, I would have slapped them.
Mandy Moore has always been squeaky clean, and she came out of teen stardom just fine. She’s married, acting in movies, and judging from her Twitter feed, doing a fair amount of humanitarian work.
All are doing well except for Lindsay, Amanda (and the Olsen twins depending on who you ask.)
we just finished a movie with ERW and she was awesome, all around
You mean besides Evan Rachel Wood?
It’s shame that Alexis Bledel mostly just disappeared after Gilmore Girls.
Hey that’s not true. She guest starred on Mad Men and got married to the guy who plays Pete, so it’s far worse than you mentioned.
She also got murdered in the opening scene of Sin City!
She was in Sin City for more than just the opening scene
Just to be clear is she saying that if her dress fit right and she had flats on it would have been a great experience? Anyone who had to get a family photo done has experienced the camera person tell them to stand in an uncomfortable way because it looks good in a picture so that’s not irregular or immoral in any way. She had a bad day where everything didn’t go her way and its a human rights issue, this isn’t empowering or enlightening for women or the over sexualized children in shiwbiz this is a triumph for her ego. She felt objectified while she was worrying about not having better clothes on. I love the voice she found, this voice that led her back to vanity fair for a second time years later to do the exact same kind if group shoot with other popular actresses.
It’s twitter you idiot, not an open letter to the New York Times. She can’t help that people put this in news articles, she was just pointing out that it was a shitty experience when she was a young teenager.
@Yogi amen.
It’s funny how nobody ever tells these young stars that fame comes with all sorts of prices…
so which one is she? i hope it’s the far left, she’s alright…
between bledel and raven simmone
Interesting. Though I am sure that they all wish that their film careers had been more successful since that cover.
