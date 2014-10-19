Evan Rachel Wood Admits That Famous Vanity Fair Cover Made Her Feel Like ‘Meat’

10.19.14 4 years ago 41 Comments

A lot of things happened in 2003. Beyoncé dropped “Dangerously in Love,” Apple gave birth to the iTunes store, Clay Aiken didn’t win the second season of American Idol and Vanity Fair debuted what would become one of its most famous “Young Hollywood” issues. The cover featured nine of the most talented and talked-about young actresses in the business. From the Olsen twins to Mandy Moore, Amanda Bynes, Lindsay Lohan, Hilary Duff, Raven Symone and Alexis Bledel, the teens chosen were the latest “it girls”. Disney princesses, pop icons, and movie stars, these young ladies were all having “major moments” in pop culture at the time and they all looked pretty happy to be sharing the spotlight with each other. So when a fan tweeted a photo of the cover with the caption “NEVER FORGET”  it was a bit surprising that actress Evan Rachel Wood, who also found herself on the front of the magazine, came clean about what really happened during that particular photo shoot and the truth isn’t pretty.

Wood revealed via Twitter that shooting the “Young Hollywood” issue ended with tears for the then teenage starlet:

Wood also had some words for any of the haters who accused the actress of whining about being on the cover of one of the most popular and prestigious magazines in the entertainment industry:

