Everyone Involved With ‘Super Troopers’ Is Still Saying A Sequel Is Happening

It’s that time of year again. Time for the guys in Broken Lizard to get everyone’s hopes up with rumors of a sequel to Super Troopers. Now as you can deduce from the opening there, we’ve been down this road before. Several times, for almost a decade at this point. It’s sorta like when your best friend keeps telling he’s totally going to start a business and get his life going, but always ends up sitting around eating Cheetohs in your garage instead. At least that’s how we feel around here.

In an exclusive over at US Weekly, Steve Lemme reminded us all that Super Troopers 2 is coming. There’s just a few little bits of housekeeping to get through first. From US Weekly:

“You know, it was a combination of having to settle some of the legal disputes about making a sequel, while also negotiating terms for it,” Lemme told Us of what took so long. “The fans have been asking for it for a while, but we were finally able to package everything together. Fox is going to distribute the film, but we needed to raise the money for it, with a minimum budget of $27 million, which we’ve just about raised. There may be a Kickstarter launched to raise the last little bit. “Without revealing the plot of Super Troopers 2, Lemme, 45, added: “I think it’s one of the more unique and interesting stories I’ve seen in awhile. But the movie picks up pretty much where we left off in the first one. It’s a few years later. The biggest difficulty was trying to top that opening scene, which so many people have complimented us on. I think we’ve done it.”

Well that’s all well and good. I didn’t know that the opening segment was the height of the movie though. Lemme also adds that there’s no fear in the movie losing its trademark looks:

“Everybody who had a mustache in the first one will grow it back,” said Lemme. “Now the guys who didn’t grow mustaches for the first one want to have a mustache. We’re making them earn it, not sure how we’ll haze them, but they better be prepared.”

I will sleep easier tonight, for sure. I just hope that Comedy Central is running Beerfest again too. That’ll make it a lot easier.

