Everyone Should Get These ‘A Christmas Story’ References

A Christmas Story holds a special place in many hearts, but none more than us native Clevelanders (and I guess TBS) who grew up near where the house still stands. But that’s okay, once the rest of you realize how often you reference this movie over the holidays you’ll be road tripping it to Cleveland to take a picture with the leg lamp asap!
“You’ll shoot your eye out.” — Mother Parker, Santa
For when a kid requests an outlandish gift.
“I triple-dog dare you!” — Schwartz
For when someone thinks they can’t drink one more glass of eggnog.
“I can’t put my arms down.” — Randy
For when you’re not excited about bundling up to go outside.
“Fra-gee-lay (Fragile.) That must be Italian.” — The Old Man Parker
For after you open a delicate gift.
“I want a Red Ryder carbine action two-hundred shot range air rifle.” — Ralphie
For when you anyone asks what you want for Christmas.
Best holiday movie ever
Daddy’s going to kill Ralphie! No, Daddie is not going to -kill- Ralphie. ~ Used anytime a gross overreaction is warranted.
That one definitely deserves a spot on the list.
This movie will forever be tied with Christmas Vacation for #1 in my heart
I own and proudly display the full-size leg lamp….in my front window.
I’m sure the warm glow of electric sex is mesmerizing.
Flick says he saw some grizzly bears near Pulaski’s candy store.
-When there’s an awkward lull in the conversation.
My god I have seen the “Fra-gee-lay” scene a thousand times and it still makes me laugh.
“It was…. it was…. SOAP POISONING.”
“I like the Tin Man” and “Don’t bother me…I’m….I’m thinking” , and “A crummy commercial?” are often used in my house.
1) Fa ra ra ra ra, ra ra ra ra.
2) A+++++++++
3) “SONS OF BITCHES!!! BUMPESES!!!!”
4)
