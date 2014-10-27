Ewan McGregor Called Out The Awful Star Wars ‘Fans’ He’s Met

Ewan McGregor was arguably one of the few good things about the Star Wars prequels, doing his best Alec Guinness impersonation and generally having more fun than working with George Lucas comes off as being. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to be enjoying the baggage that comes with it, at least if a recent interview is to be believed.
In an interview with Details magazine, he, uh, rather undiplomatically sums up his interaction with Star Wars ‘fans’:
I don’t have any experience with [Star Wars fans]. I’ve never been to one of the conventions. The people I meet are the f***ers who want me to sign Star Wars photos so they can sell them on the Internet or the people at premieres who are crushing children against barriers to get me to sign their f***ing picture of Obi-Wan Kenobi. They’re not fans—they’re parasitical lowlifes and f***ing wankers.
Obi-Wan Kenobi should have been allowed to drop more F-bombs. This is even funnier if you hear Alec Guinness delivering it in your head. Joking aside, kudos to McGregor for realizing those guys aren’t every Star Wars fan, but still. Ouch. Don’t ask him for an autograph, we guess. As for The Phantom Menace, well, he’s a bit more even-keeled, but it is rather telling what he says:
I watched it once, at the premiere, so I’m not in a good position to judge. They had a tall order, the three films I did. The fans waited so long and wanted to feel like they did when they watched the first film, but they were grown-ups by that time. I don’t mind the criticism. I’ve heard it to my face.
Elsewhere in the interview, he more or less admits he saw the movie wasted. And he didn’t pay to see it, so we guess he’s got a reason to be more charitable than we’ve been. We could still use a refund, George, if you’re reading. Clooney does refunds for Batman and Robin, after all, and it’s really the least you can do.
We’re now two for two on the actor playing Obi Wan Kenobi hating Star Wars fans and generally side-eyeing the enterprise as a whole.
Did you read it or…? Alec Guiness hated Star Wars, Ewan McGregor said he hates the assholes who give fans a bad name
I have no problems with anything he said. He’s pretty clear that he’s talking about the assholes that just want his autograph to boost the price of some crap on eBay, and the adults that care more about their own fanboy encounter than the well-being of kids around them.
Bingo. He was very careful to make sure that he singled out the group that deserves to be ridiculed.
Agreed.
Yep. Bingo.
Yeah, honestly, I wouldn’t have covered it nearly as charitably otherwise. I’m glad somebody’s calling those guys out.
Autographs are stupid anyway. Just get a picture with the guy, or even be happy with just getting to meet him. Getting stuff signed is lame, celebrities should discourage it in general.
@AsymmetricDizzy I never got the appeal of an autograph. Would much rather have a picture if it was someone I really liked. I guess autographs might just be easier for them though.
It’s the same at sporting events. I’ve seen grown men carry multiple brand new footballs or helmets to event where football players are appearing and push small children out of the way to get the autograph of an athlete they aren’t really interested in so they can sell it on ebay or at some memorabilia convention. It got so bad a training camp that team management banned adults seeking autographs and only allowed kids to request them. Sad.
So uncivilized!
Instead of hearing McGregor’s statement in Alec Guinness’s voice, I like to imagine Obi-Wan Kenobi as an angry Scot caricature kinda like Fat Bastard. If they recut the prequels like that, I’ll buy the blu-rays.
Can he team up with Angry Alfred from Gotham?
not to mention the autograph hounds at the Trainspotting premiere crushing the real junkies against barriers to get a photo signed.
wankers.
I’m pretty conflicted about having people sign autographs. I make a point of requesting they be personalized with my name on it, so they know I’m a fan and want it for myself and am not selling it, etc.
My wife recently said I seem pretty self-absorbed to need my name on everything and I think I get a similar vibe from the people from whom I request signatures.
So you can’t win.
He will change his tune about autographs in a few decades when his acting gigs dry up. They all do. He will be at the conventions, hawking autographs at $50 a pop like every other Star Wars actor.
$50? Christ, you can’t even get the dude who once wore a mask for one second in the background of one of the scenes for $50. I could have had a “VIP” experience with Carrie Fisher last year for $750. Maybe I would have dropped that for 1983 Carrie Fisher but not 2013 Carrie Fisher.
I seriously hope he comes back if they do an Obi-Wan solo.
I for one loved the phantom menace. natalie portman in her prime looking fine and no one to compete for her affections except an 11 year old kid. I totally would have won..
Next time you sign shit, personalize it… I’ve had shit signed from athletes who require a name for this exact reason… Works out perfect since the items I was having signed were gifts for family members, so it worked out!
He didn’t hack on Star Wars fans… and I have no problems with anything he said. He called out the autograph seekers who aren’t interested in anything more than profit, and lamented people overeager to get to him who literally crush kids in an effort to push past them… I hate those fuckers too… his use of colourful euphemisms are totally acceptable in this instance
In the past, I always asked for the celebrity to personalize their autograph to me. At least that way, they know that I may be a schlub, but I am not a greedy schlub.
I’d be more inclined to agree with he said about Star Wars fans if he said it sitting criss-cross-applesauce on a metal grate in his underwear and a Stone Cold Steve Austin shirt.
Some people hate the Empire. I don’t. They’re just wankers. We, on the other hand, are RULED by wankers. Can’t even find a decent Empire to be ruled BY.