Ewan McGregor May Wave His Magic Wand Around As ‘Doctor Strange’

It’s been nearly a month since Marvel revealed the release date for Doctor Strange: July 8th, 2016. Joaquin Phoenix recently dropped out of the running, leaving everyone scrambling to figure out who will play the titular medical professional of unusual disposition.
There’s been an absurdly long list of rumored actors up for the role, with a recent rumor pointing at Ethan Hawke, while even Keanu Reeves said he’d consider it if the script and director were right (He’s worked with director Scott Derrickson before, so presumably the script would be the sticking point).
Now Badass Digest has two different sources saying similar things about another actor who might take the role: Ewan McGregor. One source told them he’s prepping for the role; the other source says, “They’re looking at him.” Yeah, well, I’m looking at him, too, and I like what I see.
Anyway, Badass Digest posted a picture from Jane Got A Gun where McGregor looked a bit Stephen Strange-like, but we’ll believe these casting rumors when Marvel makes an official announcement. I’ve been hurt before.
Doctor Strange will be directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Day The Earth Stood Still remake). Production is set to move to Pinewood-Shepperton in England soon and start shooting next May, so they’d better get somebody cast already. And if it ends up being Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, we can’t wait to see what Louis CK says about it on Twitter…
Until the number of Americans with ebola surpass the number of actors rumored to be Doctor Strange, I refuse to read another Doctor Strange article without the word “CONFIRMED” in it…
Damn. Now I have to start infecting people with Ebola so my stuff gets read.
You did this.
@ludditeandroid Nah, let’s just pay his boss to send those articles out as urgent memos.
Ewan McGregor makes everything better. Yes, please!
*Except Jar Jar.
Here. Here.
Louis CK has facial hair. Write an article about him being in the running for Dr Strange
Now THAT I would watch… an awkward Sorcerer Supreme fighting demons and loneliness in New York City…
What happened to Johnny Depp in that role?? That would have been superb casting but I can see Keanu rolling with it as well, especially if they focus on the martial arts side and bring dormammu in for the first villain
“That would have been superb casting” … Meaning: Hire Johnny Depp to play the superhero version of every role he’s ever done since Crybaby.
Also, not sure if trolling. Your comment is so idiotic that you might just be.
I love Ewan MgGregor and will support him as Dr Strange.
How is Nic Cage not Dr. Strange? He might actually be Dr. Strange in real life. If it was reported that Nicolas Cage was Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme and tangling with the hoary hosts of Hoggoth on a daily basis would anyone be surprised?
If Ewan isn’t available, I’m sure Kevin Bacon or Michael Fassbinder would be happy to pull out their wands.