Ewan McGregor May Wave His Magic Wand Around As ‘Doctor Strange’

It’s been nearly a month since Marvel revealed the release date for Doctor Strange: July 8th, 2016. Joaquin Phoenix recently dropped out of the running, leaving everyone scrambling to figure out who will play the titular medical professional of unusual disposition.

There’s been an absurdly long list of rumored actors up for the role, with a recent rumor pointing at Ethan Hawke, while even Keanu Reeves said he’d consider it if the script and director were right (He’s worked with director Scott Derrickson before, so presumably the script would be the sticking point).

Now Badass Digest has two different sources saying similar things about another actor who might take the role: Ewan McGregor. One source told them he’s prepping for the role; the other source says, “They’re looking at him.” Yeah, well, I’m looking at him, too, and I like what I see.

Anyway, Badass Digest posted a picture from Jane Got A Gun where McGregor looked a bit Stephen Strange-like, but we’ll believe these casting rumors when Marvel makes an official announcement. I’ve been hurt before.

Doctor Strange will be directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, The Day The Earth Stood Still remake). Production is set to move to Pinewood-Shepperton in England soon and start shooting next May, so they’d better get somebody cast already. And if it ends up being Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, we can’t wait to see what Louis CK says about it on Twitter…