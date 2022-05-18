Ewan McGregor Wants To Bring Back Jar Jar Binks And We Should Let Him!

As the press continues for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have been gifting fans with every little tidbit of (spoiler-free) trivia surrounding the series. Not only have they been defending the first three Star Wars prequels (on multiple occasions) they have been able to offer a unique perspective after all these years. Finally, the cast has addressed the Jar Jar Binks-sized elephant in the room.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Moses Ingram were asked a series of various Star Wars-related questions, while saving the best for last: if you could meed any Star Wars character, who would it be and why? McGregor immediately praised everybody’s least favorite character in the entire galaxy: Jar Jar Binks.

“I’d like to meet Jar Jar again,” McGregor said. “I loved working with Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks. Maybe we can bring him back.” With Disney+, anything is possible! Except maybe not for Darth Maul.

The controversial Jar Jar Binks was introduced to the series as a comic relief/cute alien sidekick to appeal to young children, but there was one problem: everybody hated him and he was also ugly. Though he originally was supposed to play a larger part in the prequels, he was criticized for being too silly and even racially insensitive, so he was just left with just one single line in Revenge Of The Sith. Jar Jar was never given the ending he deserved! If anyone can bring Jar Jar back, it’s Ewan McGregor, who Best is a huge fan of.

Christensen, on the other hand, took the easy route for his answer and went with everyone’s favorite backward-talking alien. “I’m gonna go with Yoda. Just to see if I could get some of his wisdom. Maybe some of his knowledge might rub off on me.” Sure. Check out the video above.