The Star Wars franchise — especially the original trilogy — has by now been picked to death, its every secret made public, its every plot point and character and gizmo discussed to death. Or has it? Turns out there are some Star Wars tidbits we’ve never known before. For instance, do you know what Ewoks look like without fur? Have you ever thought to wonder that? Well, prepare yourself, because here’s what that nightmare looks like:

This comes from Jake Lunt Davies, a concept designer and storyboard artist whose credits include Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 10 Cloverfield Lane, the forthcoming Venom sequel, and four different Star Wars titles, including The Rise of Skywalker. He’s deep in the franchise, though the image he produced — of what looks like a full-body plaster caster of Shrek, but with scarier teeth — is actually from the extras on the TROS Blu-ray.

Ewoks, of course, are among the most contentious elements of the Star Wars-verse, especially when it was revealed the original concept for Return of the Jedi was much, much darker. At least everyone can agree they’re cute, though. Except now that we know what’s going on underneath, maybe not so much anymore.

